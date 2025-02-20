Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 639 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.74.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

