Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

