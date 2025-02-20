Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 12,131 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $22,617,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after buying an additional 144,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,495,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

