Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 27,638 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 260,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9,042,661.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after buying an additional 6,872,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

