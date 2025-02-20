Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,958,000 after acquiring an additional 246,899 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,249,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 116,162 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

