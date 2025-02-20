Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,618,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after acquiring an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

