Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 347 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

