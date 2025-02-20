Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 3,639 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,645,000 after buying an additional 573,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,790,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,359,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

