Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 525 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

