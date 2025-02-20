Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 12,531 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after buying an additional 242,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 765.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,589,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 261,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

