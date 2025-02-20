Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 16,790 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.