Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 17,280 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $747.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

