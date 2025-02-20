Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 41,789 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,789 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after buying an additional 223,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 518,561 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,198,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,500. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,788 shares of company stock worth $5,024,431. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

