Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after buying an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $196.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $167.96 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

