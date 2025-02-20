Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

CEF stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

