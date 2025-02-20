Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $990.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.86%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

