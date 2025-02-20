Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

