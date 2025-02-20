Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $449,000 in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS MLN opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.