Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $449,000 in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance
BATS MLN opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
