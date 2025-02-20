Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $468,000 in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MNBD opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

