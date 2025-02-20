Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $545,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE IVT opened at $29.78 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 505.56%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

