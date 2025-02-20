Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $551,000 in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Separately, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 432,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 237,901 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

HAP stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $53.57.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.