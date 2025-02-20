Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $551,000 in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Separately, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 432,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 237,901 shares during the period.
VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
HAP stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $53.57.
About VanEck Natural Resources ETF
The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
