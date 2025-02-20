Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $638,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.