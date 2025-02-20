Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $640,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

