Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $717,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.