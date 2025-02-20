Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $734,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 545,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

