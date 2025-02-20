Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.81% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,555,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of QDIV opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $37.33.

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

