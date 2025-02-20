Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

