Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,526,000 after acquiring an additional 485,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

