Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Corteva by 267.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after purchasing an additional 815,135 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 695,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,624,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

