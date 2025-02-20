Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

