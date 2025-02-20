Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTRFree Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTR. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

