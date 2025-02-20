Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 291 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

