Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 56.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,641.60. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock valued at $790,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

