Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 261,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.