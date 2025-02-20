Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 18,043 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

