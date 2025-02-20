Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 20,487 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

Devon Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE DVN opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

