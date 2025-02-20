Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

