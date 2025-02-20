Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 822 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $149,812.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,569.15. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $1.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 156.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

