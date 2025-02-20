Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $562,000 Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 200,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 121,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

RDVI opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.