Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $661,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Truist Financial stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
