Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

