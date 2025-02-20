Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.22% of Horizon Technology Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $117,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $390.82 million, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,266.79. This represents a 4.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

