Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

