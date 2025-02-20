Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJT opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

