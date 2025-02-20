Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$62.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE SU opened at C$56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$44.11 and a one year high of C$58.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

