Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

