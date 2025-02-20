Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.
SU stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $41.94.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
