Super Micro Computer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 832,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 610,698 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

