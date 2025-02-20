TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:TRP opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TC Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

