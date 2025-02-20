Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,318. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

