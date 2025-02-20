TD Securities Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$52.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.21.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$42.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$35.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

