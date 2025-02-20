TD Securities Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$52.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.21.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Russel Metals
Russel Metals Stock Up 0.2 %
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.